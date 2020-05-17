  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jio Platforms ropes in another tech investor; raises funding from General Atlantic for this much stake

Updated: May 17, 2020 5:51:59 PM

The latest round of investment by Jio Platforms comes in less than four weeks after it raised funding from Facebook, Silver Lake, and Vista Equity Partners.

The proposed $5.7 billion Facebook investment in Jio has reignited questions on the digital economy and the centrality of data.The round gives GA 1.34 per cent stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Global private equity firm General Atlantic (GA) will invest Rs 6,598.38 crore in Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms in exchange for a 1.34 per cent stake in the company on a fully diluted basis. The latest round of investment comes in less than four weeks after Jio Platforms raised funding from Facebook, Silver Lake, and Vista Equity Partners. GA’s round values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs  4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, the company said on Sunday in a statement. With the current round, the digital technology platform has raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from the four leading technology investors.

