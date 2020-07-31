  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mukesh Ambani pushes for 2G-free India; asks govt to take steps to make India truly digital

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 4:11 PM

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has again pushed for 2G free India as DoT and COAI celebrate 25th anniversary of mobility in India.

Reliance Industries, Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, RIL, RIL June Quarter Result Updates Today, RIL Profit, RIL GRM, Jio ARPU, Retail Business of RIL, Covid-19, Lock down impact on RIL business, pet cam, refinery, crude, mukesh ambani, रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज, रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के जून तिमाही के नतीजेThis isn’t the first time that Mukesh Ambani has talked about Reliance Jio has spoken about the need of making India 2G free.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has again pushed for 2G free India as DoT and COAI celebrate 25th anniversary of mobility in India. In a letter to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mukesh Ambani wrote: “This is also an occasion for us to look at the obstacles that have prevented Indian consumers and Indian society from fully benefiting from the digital revolution. Here I specifically referred to the fact that India still has 300 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era.” This isn’t the first time that Mukesh Ambani has spoken about the need of making India 2G free. Earlier, at RIL’s 43rd AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced that the company is focusing on 5G technology and will push for the adoption of affordable 5G smartphones as it envisions a ‘2G-mukt’ Bharat.

