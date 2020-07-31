Mukesh Ambani pushes for 2G-free India; asks govt to take steps to make India truly digital

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has again pushed for 2G free India as DoT and COAI celebrate 25th anniversary of mobility in India.
RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has again pushed for 2G free India as DoT and COAI celebrate 25th anniversary of mobility in India. In a letter to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mukesh Ambani wrote: “This is also an occasion for us to look at the obstacles that have prevented Indian consumers and Indian society from fully benefiting from the digital revolution. Here I specifically referred to the fact that India still has 300 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era.” This isn’t the first time that Mukesh Ambani has spoken about the need of making India 2G free. Earlier, at RIL’s 43rd AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced that the company is focusing on 5G technology and will push for the adoption of affordable 5G smartphones as it envisions a ‘2G-mukt’ Bharat.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.