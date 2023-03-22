Mukesh Ambani only Indian in top 10 Hurun Global Rich List, Gautam Adani slips to 23 rank; 15 new billionaires

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian billionaire in the top 10 in Hurun Global Rich List 2023, with a wealth of $82 bln. Gautam Adani and family slipped to the 23rd position on the list this year. Cyrus Poonawal and Shiv Nadar & Family were at 46th and 50th positions, respectively, while Uday Kotak stood at 135th place. India added 15 new faces to the list of billionaires, even as the total number of billionaires in India fell by 28 in the Hurun list 2023. With 187 billionaires, India is only behind China and the US in billionaire count.

Also Read Ratan Tata to Dhirubai Ambani: Classic luxury cars owned by top Indian business tycoons

According to Hurun Global Rich List, “Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, registered a 20% decrease in wealth to US$82bn and retained the wealthiest Asian title for the third consecutive year.” Gautam Adani and family’s wealth fell 35%. “The Adani Group lost the second richest Asian title to Zhong Shanshan of YST. After a report in January by US short-seller Hindenburg led to Adani seeing his wealth down by more than 60% from his peak. Just before the report, Adani was briefly the world’s second richest person,” the report said.

According to the Hurun Global Rich List, Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore every week over the last year. The biggest losers who saw their wealth plummet by billions, according to the list are Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Larry Page and MacKenzie Scott followed by Gautam Adani and Family and Mukesh Ambani. There are 691 billionaires in the USA and 187 in India. There are only 5 Indian billionaires in the top 100. India is also home to the richest aviation billionaires in the world. With a wealth of $3.6 bln and $3.3 bln respectively, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia and the family of “Indigo” airlines are the wealthiest aviation billionaires.

Also Read Adani Group clarifies on Mundra project; financial closure for Petchem project seen in 6 months

India’s contribution to the global billionaire population over the past five years has increased steadily and at present, the country contributes 8% of the total global billionaire population compared to 4.9% five years ago. In terms of the number of billionaires who have added $1bln or more over the last year, India occupies sixth rank in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.