Mukesh Ambani now in world’s 10 richest people; RIL’s amazing feat yesterday put him on the list

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani is now among the world’s top 10 richest people, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List. The billionaire has jumped four spots from his previous 13th position on the Forbes’ 2019 rich list, which was released earlier this year. As of Friday, Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $60.2 billion. However, he is still the 12th richest person on the planet according to Bloomberg Billionaires List. Reliance Industries Ltd had crossed Rs 10 lakh crore market-cap on Thursday which may have added to the billionaire’s wealth. The top three rich people are Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who had a Real Time Net Worth of $113 billion; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with total fortunes of $107.4 billion; and French luxury goods maker LVMH owner Bernard Arnault with $107.2 billion.

Other five people who are ahead of Mukesh Ambani are Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett with total fortune of $86.9 billion, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, fast fashion brand Zara’s founder Amancio Ortega, American businessman Larry Ellison, and Mexican telecom mogul Carlos Slim Helu and family.

RIL’s historic feat

On Thursday, Reliance Industries Ltd. hit market-cap of Rs 10 lakh crore and became the first Indian company to pull off the feat. RIL is now the most valued Indian company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services and FMCG major Hindustan Unilever. RIL had recently made several big-ticket announcements such as the company’s aim to make it net debt-free by the end of this fiscal. The company is also mulling a major stake sale in its refining and petrochemical business to oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Meanwhile, RIL’s shares were trading at Rs 1,557 on the BSE, after witnessing a 1.47% slip on Friday. RIL has gained nearly 40 per cent during the last year and has added Rs 7 lakh crore m-cap within a span of five years.