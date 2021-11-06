Mukesh Ambani not moving to London or anywhere else, says Reliance after buying James Bond mansion for Rs 600 crore

A 2019 photo shows Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person, is not relocating to London, Reliance Industries has said in a statement. In brief release issued on Friday, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate categorically rubbished the latest media reports that claimed Ambani, and his family will be dividing their time between their Mumbai abode and newly acquired London property. Terming the newspaper report as ‘unwarranted and baseless speculation’, Reliance Industries has said that Mukesh Ambani has no plan to relocate to London ‘or anywhere else in the world.’

Clarifying about the Buckinghamshire country club, the RIL group company RIIHL (Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited), which has bought the 300-acre Stoke Park estate, said in the statement that the heritage property was acquired with an aim of ‘enhancing’ it into a premier sporting and golfing resort. The group also adds that it will comply with local rules and other planning guidelines.

A newspaper had recently reported about the Reliance group buying the ultra-exclusive London property for Rs 592 crore. The report had claimed that Mukesh Ambani, who presently lives in India’s financial capital Mumbai at a plush 400,000 square feet residence, would be diving time between Antilia and Stoke Park estate. There were also several accounts of the Ambanis spending Diwali in London this year. A ‘mini hospital’ has also been set up in London estate, the report claimed. While the Reliance statement has denied Mukesh Ambani making the Buckinghamshire country club his second home, there was no comment on the billionaire’s frequent visits overseas.

The 49-bedroom London property also has Mandir, which is identical to the Jamnagar and Mumbai residences. After 1908, the Stoke Park mansion, which has briefly been a private residence, was transformed into a country club. The Stoke Park estate has served as luxe location in two of the James Bond series movies.