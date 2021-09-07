Mukesh Ambani nears $100-bn wealth club as RIL shares top Rs 2400; check world’s richest billionaires

Mukesh Ambani has added $4.8 billion to his wealth in the last seven days; and nearly $16 billion so far this calendar year 2021. Image: Reuters

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani’s net worth has soared to $92.6 billion, making him the 12th richest person in the world, behind the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and others, according to the latest data compiled by Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Mukesh Ambani has added $4.8 billion to his wealth in the last seven days; and nearly $16 billion so far this calendar year 2021. His wealth has grown from $80.7 billion a month ago; and $79.9 billion a year ago. Mukesh Ambani’s total net worth is equivalent to 1.1 per cent of the total wealth of the 500 richest people in the world.

RIL stock gains over 21% YTD

Even as RIL share price was trading lower on Tuesday, it has rallied 21.81 per cent so far in 2021. The stock has added 6.56 per cent in the past five trading sessions, and 16.55 per cent in the last one month. In a span of five years, RIL stock has delivered a stellar 368 per cent returns to the investors, more than quadrupling investors’ wealth. RIL stock hit an all-time high of Rs 2,479.85 apiece on Monday, 6 September 2021.

Check LIVE prices: Reliance Industries Ltd

Top 10 richest people in the world

As of 7 September 2021, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos continues to be the world’s richest person on the planet with a net worth of $201 billion. While Tesla’s famed CEO Elon Musk stood at second place with $199 billion net worth. The other three people in the top five list are Louis Vuitton SE group head Bernard Arnault with $164 billion, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with $154 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with $140 billion net worth.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Google co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin were at the sixth spot ($128 billion) and seventh position ($124 billion), respectively. Former CEO of Microsoft, Steve Ballmer stood at eighth position in the list with a net worth of $108 billion. Larry Ellison of Oracle Corporation was at ninth position with a total net worth of $104 billion, and multi-billionaire investor Warren Buffet stood at 10th position with a total net worth of $103 billion.