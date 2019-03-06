Mukesh Ambani is 13th richest man on earth! Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates top Forbes’ billionaire list

Mukesh Ambani’s worth is estimated at billion.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has jumped six places to become the 13th richest person on earth in the latest Forbes Billionaires List 2019. Mukesh Ambani was on the 19th spot on the list in the previous year. Amazon fame Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates continue to be on the top two spots, followed by Warren Buffet. Facebook Mark Zuckerberg bagged the 8th spot in the list.

While Mukesh Ambani’s worth is estimated at $50 billion, Jeff Bezos’ riches ballooned to $131 billion, and Bill Gates to $96.5 billion, Forbes data revealed. Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian to feature in the top 20 billionaires. His Reliance Industry (RIL) is one of India’s most valuable firms.

With this, Mukesh Ambani has out done Alibaba’s Jack Ma who ranked 21, Tesla’s Elon Musk on 40, and India-based Wipro head Azim Premji who ranked 36. From the previous year, Mukesh Ambani’s wealth has soared about $10 billion.

According to Forbes’ there are 2,153 billionaires globally. Also, 195 of those who made it to the list are newcomers. Spotify’s Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon are among the new additions in the list.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd set another record by ranking as the sixth fastest growing retail company in the world on a list recently released by Deloitte, beating global giants such as Amazon, GS Retail, Nike and others. American grocery firm Albertsons Companies topped the list, followed by Chinese retailer Vipshop.

RIL also featured among the top 100 ‘global retailing powers’ — a list of 250 large global retail companies. RIL ranked 94 on global retailing powers list, outranking 156 global giants, including the likes of Metro Inc, Staples, Next and others. US-based Walmart tops the global retailing powers list. Ambani’s RIL is the only Indian origin company to make it to both the lists.

Mukesh Ambani’s telecom venture Jio had “sparked a price war in India’s hyper-sensitive telecom market with the launch of 4G services,” Forbes said. Jio signed close to 280 million customers.