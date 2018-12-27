Mukesh Ambani has this new year gift for Marvel, Star Wars, Disney fans using Jio

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio disrupted the telecom market by offering dirt-cheap data and calling services and in less than two years got 20% of the total subscriber base.

Mukesh Ambani has a new year gift for Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney fans using Reliance Jio. The digital app of Jio, JioCinema has joined hands with Disney India to bring timeless stories for its users across all age groups. This is first such partnership through which content spanning across movies, animation, series will feature on Jio’s digital app.

“Through this association, Jio users can get access to stories ranging from Disney Classics, Pixar animation, movies from Marvel and Star Wars along with a host of international as well as locally created content which they can enjoy on-the-go,” Reliance Industries said in a statement.

JioCinema is an on-demand video streaming platform from the house of RIL. To access these movies, Jio users, however, will need to download JioCinema app and perform a one-time activity of sharing a customizable message with their friends on Facebook, Twitter or Whatsapp.

Telecom operators are partnering with content providers to sync data consumption with the product on which data is being consumed. Reliance Jio’s competitors Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have joined hands with Netflix and Amazon Prime and offering free subscription between three months and one year.

Earlier, Reliance Industries also signed a deal for the integration of JioMusic with Saavn, which now is South Asia’s largest streaming, entertainment and artist platform. RIL had acquired the partial stake from the existing shareholders of Saavn for $104 million. With Saavn, RIL has added one more venture to its long list to subsidiaries that provide services related to entertainment and content.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio disrupted the telecom market by offering dirt-cheap data and calling services and in less than two years got 20% of the total subscriber base.