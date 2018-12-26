Mukesh Ambani grabs second spot in Yahoo’s top finance newsmakers list in 2018, check who’s on top

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 5:10 PM

Even as 2018 comes to an end with several businessmen grabbing the limelight, RIL’s top boss Mukesh Ambani has been ranked at the second spot in Yahoo’s 'Top Finance Newsmakers of 2018'.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, has made a prediction for India: Every new generation of Indians will live a better and more fulfilling life than those before.Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, grabbed the second spot in Yahoo’s ‘Top Finance Newsmakers of 2018’.

Even as 2018 comes to an end with several businessmen grabbing the limelight, RIL’s top boss Mukesh Ambani has been ranked at the second spot in Yahoo’s ‘Top Finance Newsmakers of 2018’. Interestingly, former RBI governor Urjit Patel topped the list, thanks to the face-off with the government. “Urjit Patel came in at the top of 2018’s Finance Newsmakers, holding his own against the government. India’s richest man and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani — whose wealth reportedly increased by Rs 300 crore per day in 2018 — came in a cool second on this list.

Brother Anil Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman, also features on the list for the Rafale Deal Controversy,” Yahoo said in a recent press release. Former CEO of Pepsico Indra Nooyi, Whatsapp’s newly appointed India head Abhijit Bose came in at the third and fourth spot respectively, even as Anil Ambani was ranked fifth. 

Also read: Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani adds this much wealth while 128 rich people lose $137 billion in 2018

In its  Year in Review report, Yahoo also announced this year’s list of top 10 overall newsmakers, topped by PM Modi. “This year’s list of top 10 newsmakers featured a few surprise entrants, alongside regulars like Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who once again came in at No. 1. Former Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, wrote his way into the list with landmark verdicts on Triple Talaq and Article 377, among others. M.J. Akbar, who resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs after allegations of sexual harassment, also features on this list,” said the report.

Karnataka elections — one of the most important events on this year’s political calendar– emerged as the most important searched term in the year “A HuffPost India investigation into the hacking of the Aadhaar software came in at No. 2 on this list, sparking a nation-wide debate and trending online. Scam-riddled Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi also bagged spots on the list of Most Searched for Terms in 2018,” said the report.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mukesh Ambani grabs second spot in Yahoo’s top finance newsmakers list in 2018, check who’s on top
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition