Mukesh Ambani grabs second spot in Yahoo’s top finance newsmakers list in 2018, check who’s on top

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, grabbed the second spot in Yahoo’s ‘Top Finance Newsmakers of 2018’.

Even as 2018 comes to an end with several businessmen grabbing the limelight, RIL’s top boss Mukesh Ambani has been ranked at the second spot in Yahoo’s ‘Top Finance Newsmakers of 2018’. Interestingly, former RBI governor Urjit Patel topped the list, thanks to the face-off with the government. “Urjit Patel came in at the top of 2018’s Finance Newsmakers, holding his own against the government. India’s richest man and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani — whose wealth reportedly increased by Rs 300 crore per day in 2018 — came in a cool second on this list.

Brother Anil Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman, also features on the list for the Rafale Deal Controversy,” Yahoo said in a recent press release. Former CEO of Pepsico Indra Nooyi, Whatsapp’s newly appointed India head Abhijit Bose came in at the third and fourth spot respectively, even as Anil Ambani was ranked fifth.

In its Year in Review report, Yahoo also announced this year’s list of top 10 overall newsmakers, topped by PM Modi. “This year’s list of top 10 newsmakers featured a few surprise entrants, alongside regulars like Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who once again came in at No. 1. Former Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, wrote his way into the list with landmark verdicts on Triple Talaq and Article 377, among others. M.J. Akbar, who resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs after allegations of sexual harassment, also features on this list,” said the report.

Karnataka elections — one of the most important events on this year’s political calendar– emerged as the most important searched term in the year “A HuffPost India investigation into the hacking of the Aadhaar software came in at No. 2 on this list, sparking a nation-wide debate and trending online. Scam-riddled Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi also bagged spots on the list of Most Searched for Terms in 2018,” said the report.