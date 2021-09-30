Mukesh Ambani dominates as richest Indian for 10th year, Adani earned Rs 1,002 crore per day 

Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian. (Image: Reuters)

Mukesh Ambani continues to dominate as the richest Indian for the tenth year in a row, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. Mukesh Ambani and family are now worth Rs 7,18,000 crore, a 9% increase from the previous year. At a distance, on the second spot, Gautam Adani and Family are now the second richest in the country with their wealth standing at a staggering Rs 5,05,900 crore. Gautam Adani’s wealth grew by Rs 1,002 crore per day according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list.

Gautam Adani earned Rs 1,002 crore a day

Gautam Adani moved up two places to the second spot in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. The Adani group has a combined market capitalization of Rs 9 lakh crore, except Adani Power all listed companies are valued at more than a lakh crore. “Gautam Adani is the only Indian to build not one, but five INR 1 lakh crore companies,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

While Gautam Adani sits at the second spot, his brother Vinod Shantilal Adani has made it to the eighth spot of this year’s rich list. Vinod Shantilal Adani’s total wealth stands at Rs 1,31,600 crore, moving up twelve places to eighth rank in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. The brother of Gautam Adani resides in Dubai and manages trading businesses in Dubai, Singapore and Jakarta.

Mukesh Ambani dominates rich list

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has now maintained his position as the richest Indian in the country for the 10th year in a row. Mukesh Ambani’s wealth stands at Rs 7,18,000 crore. According to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India, the 64-year-old Mukesh Ambani earned Rs 163 crore per day in the last one year.

Along with Mukesh Ambani, his Reliance Industries has now become the 57th most valuable firm in the world according to the Hurun Global 500 Most Valuable Companies 2021. Reliance Industries is the first Indian company to cross the Rs 15 lakh crore market cap, driven by retail and telecom operations.

Others on the rich list

In the third spot on the rich list sits Shiv Nadar the chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies. According to the report, Shiv Nadar’s total wealth stands at Rs 2,36,000 crore. The 76-year-old industry stalwart saw his wealth grow 67% in the last one year. In the fourth spot is SP Hinduja. The chairman of London based Hinduja Group has dropped two places in the list. At the fifth spot is Lakshmi Mittal of ArcelorMittal, who has jumped 8 places in the last one year, as his wealth grew 187% to touch Rs 1,74,400 crore.

Serum Institute of India’s Cyrus Poonawalla has maintained his hold on the 6th spot in the top 10 Indians, with a total wealth of Rs 1,63,000 crore. Avenue Supermarts Radhakishan Damani, Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla and San Jose based Jay Chaudhry complete the list of richest Indians.