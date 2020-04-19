Mukesh Ambani celebrates his 63rd birthday today, 5 interesting facts about RIL chairman and richest Indian

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Mukesh Ambani recently announced an additional Rs 500 crore donation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s PM-CARES Fund.

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani is celebrating his 63rd birthday on Sunday, 18 April 2020. With a collective worth of $36.8 billion, Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian. In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Mukesh Ambani recently announced an additional Rs 500 crore donation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES Fund. He further announced to provide Rs 5 crore each to the Maharashtra and Gujarat governments to support their fight against this pandemic.

The business tycoon has done chemical engineering from the University of Bombay and joined his family business in 1981. His father Dhirubhai Ambani founded Reliance Industries in 1966 (then Reliance Commercial Corporation) as a small textile company. After the demise of his father, Mukesh Ambani and younger brother Anil Ambani split the family businesses, with Mukesh keeping the oil and petrochemical businesses, and Anil taking power and telecom ventures.

According to Hurun Global Rich List, Mukesh Ambani witnessed his net worth tank 28 per cent in the last two months, as a stock market rout cut the value of his shareholdings in his flagship Reliance Industries Ltd. With this, Mukesh Ambani slipped from the list of 10 richest men in the world, dropping down to the 17th position on the Hurun Global Rich list.

Here are 5 interesting facts about Mukesh Ambani

1. Mukesh Ambani enrolled in an MBA program at Stanford University in California, US, but had to discontinue the course after his father called him back to India to help start a yarn manufacturing plant.

2. Mukesh Ambani has capped his salary at Rs 15 crore per year for 12 years now, since 2009, “reflecting his desire to continue to set a personal example for moderation in managerial compensation levels,” RIL said in its annual report of last year. In October 2009, Ambani voluntarily fixed his salary at Rs 15 crore amid a debate over right-sizing of CEO salaries.

3. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries entered the telecom market in 2016 with the launch of 4G phone service Reliance Jio. It offered free domestic voice calls and cheap data services to the customers.

4. Mukesh Ambani, along with two women public interest litigators Arundhati Katju and Menaka Guruswamy, have made the cut in TIME magazine’s 2019 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

5. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani is now the world’s 21st richest person after slipping 12 spots on Forbes billionaires list. He lost his earlier title of being Asia’s richest person to China’s e-commerce mogul Jack Ma.