Mukesh Ambani beats street: RIL Q1 net profit jumps 7% to Rs 10,104 crore; key figures in a nutshell

The gross refining margins (GRMs) fell to .10 per barrel as against .5 per barrel in the same quarter last year.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Friday recorded 6.8 per cent on year rise in profit at Rs 10,104 crore for the first quarter of FY20 as against Rs 9,459 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, beating street estimates. A Bloomberg poll of analysts had estimated the fist quarter net profit at Rs 9,696 crore and revenue at Rs 1.46 lakh crore. A poll by ETNow had predicted a profit of Rs 9,554 crore for the quarter under review. A growth in the retail and telecoms businesses helped offset a slowdown at its central oil refining and petrochemical operations. The consolidated revenue from operations surged to Rs 1.57 lakh crore in the period under review. The gross refining margins (GRMs) fell to $8.10 per barrel as against $10.5 per barrel in the same quarter last year.

Refining and retail EBIT were recorded at Rs 4,508 crore and Rs 1,777 crore, respectively, during Q1FY20 as against Rs 5315 crore and Rs 1069 crore, respectively, in the corresponding period last year.

Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of the conglomerate recorded 45.60 per cent on-year rise in profit at Rs 891 crore for the given quarter.

RIL Q1 earnings: Here are the key takeaways in a nutshell

Consolidated Net Profit: RIL’s net profit in the first quarter of FY20 was Rs 10, 104 crore.

RIL’s net profit in the first quarter of FY20 was Rs 10, 104 crore. Consolidated Revenue: Oil-to-telecom behemoth posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

Oil-to-telecom behemoth posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 1.57 lakh crore. Consolidated EBIDTA: RIL’s EBIDTA in the first quarter of fiscal 2019-20 stood at Rs 21,315 crore.

RIL’s EBIDTA in the first quarter of fiscal 2019-20 stood at Rs 21,315 crore. Petrochemicals (EBIDTA) – Rs 8,810 crore

Refining (EBIDTA) – Rs 5,152 crore

Oil & Gas (EBIDTA) – Rs 207 crore

Organised retail (EBIDTA) – Rs 2,049 crore

Digital Services (EBIDTA) – Rs 4,908 crore

Gross Refining Margin (GRM): The company’s Gross Refining Margin (GRM) in the quarter under review was recorded at $ 8.10/bbl.

The company’s Gross Refining Margin (GRM) in the quarter under review was recorded at $ 8.10/bbl. Petrochemical Business: The business posted a revenue of Rs 37,000 crore.

Shares of Reliance Industries ended the day at Rs 1,253, down 8.85 points, or 0.70 per cent on NSE.