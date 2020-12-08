  • MORE MARKET STATS

MTNL to seek shareholders’ nod for raising Rs 2,138 crore through sovereign bonds

By: |
December 8, 2020 8:57 PM

State-owned telecom firm MTNL on Tuesday said it will on December 31 seek shareholders' nod to raise Rs 2,138.6 crore as part of sovereign guarantee bond.

mtnlMTNL will also seek shareholders' nod for appointment of P K Purwar as its chairman and managing director (CMD).

State-owned telecom firm MTNL on Tuesday said it will on December 31 seek shareholders’ nod to raise Rs 2,138.6 crore as part of sovereign guarantee bond. The government allowed MTNL to raise up to Rs 6,500 crore for a tenure of 10 years through sovereign guarantee bonds as part of its revival package.

The company has already raised Rs 4,361.4 crore under the package on October 12. It will seek shareholders’ nod at its annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for December 31.

Related News

“Now, your company is planning to raise the remaining amount of Rs 2,138.6 crore through issue of bonds. For issue of bonds/debentures, approval of shareholders is mandatory. The shareholders’ approval is valid for one year from the date of this AGM,” MTNL said in AGM notice.

MTNL will also seek shareholders’ nod for appointment of P K Purwar as its chairman and managing director (CMD). The Department of Telecommunications gave additional charge of the MTNL CMD to Purwar, who is also heading BSNL, on April 13, 2020.

Purwar has also served as MTNL CMD for about 5 years before taking charge as BSNL CMD.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. MTNL to seek shareholders’ nod for raising Rs 2138 crore through sovereign bonds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1LVB logo, website tweaked post DBS merger; customers asked to use existing accounts
2India drops to 9th spot in global spam call tally, Gujarat gets max calls: Truecaller
3Apple launches AirPods Max, its first over-the-ear wireless headphones