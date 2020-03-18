MTNL, BSNL staff’s pension, ex-gratia capped; Gujarat model of VRS comes at work

Via this scheme, the two troubled telecom companies namely BSNL and MTNL have offered voluntary rtirement to its employees.

Following what it calls a ‘Gujarat Model’ of voluntary retirement, the central government deployed a scheme to limit the payout of nearly 93,000 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) employees, who retired in January this year, The Indian Express reported. The model first came into being for troubled PSUs or state-run corporations of Gujarat and under it, the company can limit the immediate dues payable by it.

It was first taken up by now Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-owned Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (IPCL) to offer VRS to some employees.

Via this scheme, the two troubled telecom companies namely BSNL and MTNL have offered voluntary rtirement to its employees and have limited the ex-gratia payout for retiring employees to 35 days for every completed year of service. Further, they have also limited the payout to 25 days for each year of balance service left until the actual date of retirement, the newspaper reported. The companies also divided its employees into two groups and different pension disbursal time frame works for these groups. The payment of gratuity also differs for the employees above the age of 55 and employees below the age of 55.

MTNL and BSNL have also capped the ex-gratia-plus-pension payout at 125% of the current basic and dearness allowance. For now, the government has decided to roll-out the ex-gratia payment only for 40 months as it tries to keep the cash outflow in check. Following the Gujarat model of VRS, the government will also be able to keep the headcount low for the two telecoms for the next 10 financial years. The current aim is to keep the employee strength at BSNL at 50,000 in 2027-28, and at nearly 2,600 at MTNL in the same financial year.

The government had floated the VRS option for BSNL and MTNL employees between November and December 2019. More than half the employees of BSNL opted to retire when the scheme was approved but the percentage of employees opting for VRS at MTNL was much higher.