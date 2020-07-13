Smart data storage: How MSMEs, startups can channelise limited resources for maximum benefits amid Covid

Startups have been depending on data centers and cloud solutions to run smoothly without having to establish additional technology infrastructure.

By Manish Israni

Technology for MSMEs: India is proving to be a land of promise for the emergence of new-age companies after the Government of India’s massive push on the Startup India campaign. The year 2019 was a big hit for Indian startups; with technology startups in the country raising a record $14.5 billion in investments from Indian and international investors according to a report by Tracxn. However, the global pandemic of Covid-19 has brought with it many unexpected challenges for the startup ecosystem. Startups are now looking towards technology solutions to combat these challenges and come out successfully from the downturn.

Over the years, startups have been depending on data centers and cloud solutions to run smoothly without having to establish additional technology infrastructure of their own. In the current scenario, startups must channelize their limited resources intelligently to reap out maximum benefits for continuity of their operations, focus on customer acquisition and expansion. Outsourcing with a third-party data center and cloud service provider helps small businesses to utilize modern IT infrastructure and updated IT services. Here are some reasons why data centers and cloud solutions are paramount for small business and startups:

Scalable Data storage

Data generation is increasing at a flying pace. Storing data in their own servers can be difficult and would call for additional investment every time there’s a need for more storage capacity. When a startup uses a colocation data center to fulfil their storage needs, they can increase their capacity whenever required and as quickly as the need arises. Moreover, the need is addressed easily without any hassle by altering the current plan and updated as per estimated increase. What’s equally important is the ability to scale down when the demand is low so that the company is able to make savings on their infrastructure costs when the demand diminishes.

Reliable connectivity

A robust multi-carrier network ensures that start-ups have 24×7 access to the data stored and their workloads. Data centers with multi-tenant facilities enable small businesses and startups to enjoy the features of a modern data center that could traditionally only be afforded by big companies. Startups can gain from technology stability, boosted performance and high-end hosting capabilities with the latest software applications.

Improved security & compliance

Data is an asset for every company. As operations increase, businesses must make sure that they take appropriate measures to secure their data. Co-locating at a third-party data center will help start-ups to safeguard their own data as well as client data due to strict access protocols/industry standards being adhered by data centers.

Additional managed services

A business needs much more than data storage and data management for a robust IT infrastructure. Multi-tenant colocation providers serve as integrated IT managed providers along with storage facilities to companies, for example, cloud computing, managed security and IT managed services. These services allow small businesses to work with big data analytics to retract potential insights at a small price, which ultimately leads to improved efficiency and productivity. Businesses are planning to explore innovative and cost-effective BCP solutions and are inclined to move to ‘Anything as a Service’ (XaaS) to harness new technologies. This would provide them with a strong suite of services from service providers and support to drive their business growth.

Enhanced cost efficiencies

Last but not the least, opting to outsource data center services would help startups save a lot of funds. One of the most common reasons due to which startups cease their operations is a shortfall of funds. Building and maintaining an on-premise data center takes a lot of financial, manpower, and time investments that small businesses may not be able to afford. Data center service providers allow them to pay as per their usage and work on the OPEX model instead of blocking funds in a capital investment.

A startup business is known for its innovative ideas, raw energy, incredible passion, amazing talent, and hunger to reach the top. But with the disruption that Covid-19 has brought into an already highly competitive market requires startups to be leaner than ever before and maximize their resources. Hence, reaching out to a colocation data center service provider for a highly scalable and efficient infrastructure layer and the best-in-class cloud services for their business will enable them to succeed in the ecosystem.

Manish Israni is the Executive Vice President & CIO at Yotta Infrastructure. Views expressed are the author’s own.