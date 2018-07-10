MSME sector has huge scope of job creation, government will support it: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath

Underlining the immense potential of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in employment generation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the state government will provide all possible help to the MSME units.

Addressing a programme here, Adityanath said, “To boost the MSME sector, a separate policy has been implemented. Sector-wise policies have also been implemented. The UP government has implemented special scheme focussing on the MSMEs — ‘one district, one product’. A large-scale programme related to this scheme will be held next month.”

Highlighting advantages of MSME sector, Adityanath said, “In the MSME sector, large number of employment opportunities are created with use of relatively less capital. Seeing the employment generating potential of this sector, the state government will link ODOP with the Central and state schemes, and make efforts to make 2 crore youth self-reliant through self-employment.”

The UP Chief Minister also said, “On July 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway. This expressway will prove helpful in

boosting various types of industries in the state. On July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Lucknow.”

Adityanath, on this occasion, also said, “There is a need to search alternative of plastic-based development. A model which is tikaau (durable) and environment-friendly, should be adopted.”