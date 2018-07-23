MSME Ministry to dispatch teams to 117 districts to spread word on schemes

Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister also informed that MSMEs are significantly present in all states and union territories and are the second largest employer after agriculture in the country.

The MSME Ministry will send teams of officials to 117 most-backward and naxal-affected Aspirational Districts identified by NITI Aayog to spread awareness about its existing schemes and obtain proposals to set up and strengthen micro and small enterprises, Parliament was informed today.

Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister also informed that MSMEs are significantly present in all states and union territories and are the second largest employer after agriculture in the country.

“These enterprises have supported inclusive growth and development across the country thereby reducing the regional imbalances,” he said.

Replying to another query, Singh said that the schemes of the Ministry are central sector schemes in which specific percentage of the budgetary allocation are earmarked for SC, ST and North Eastern Region’s population.

He said that over 40 lakh persons gained employment under the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme from 2015-16 to June 30, 2018. Under this scheme, loan guarantees are provided to MSEs which in turn result in employment generation. Recently the loan limit under Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme has been increased to Rs 2 crore.

Besides, the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is estimated to have generated employment for over 12.29 lakh people during the same period, Singh said.

The PMEGP is a major credit-linked subsidy programme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector by helping traditional artisans and unemployed youth.

Uttar Pradesh has been the largest beneficiary of the PMEGP scheme with over 1.35 lakh estimated employment generation. Other states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir generated employment ranging from around 63,000 to 84,000 people, according to the minister.