MSME Ministry created 18 lakh entrepreneurs in last 4 years, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

The minister was speaking at the launch of MSME Insider -– a monthly e-newsletter of the ministry here. (IE)

About 18 lakh new entrepreneurs were created through various initiatives taken by the MSME Ministry in the last four years, union Minister Giriraj Singh said Wednesday. The minister was speaking at the launch of MSME Insider -– a monthly e-newsletter of the ministry here. Singh said the e-newsletter will give information about the activities undertaken by the ministry. It will also act as a bridge between the ministry and the millions of MSME units spread across the country.

The e-newsletter will assist in the regular flow of information about the sector to the MSMEs and will also help in developing two-way communication between the ministry and its stakeholders, he said. The e-newsletter will be available on the website of the ministry as well as on the websites of its attached organisations. It will also be distributed to about 50 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) registered on the Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum Portal.