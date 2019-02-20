MRF-workers’ union spat continues; management says strike illegal

The workers’ strike at the Tiruvottiyur factory of leading tyremaker MRF continued on Tuesday (the 11th day) with both the management and the union sticking to their stands.

While the MRF Employees Union, the recognised union for decades at the factory, continued to demand removal of CCTV cameras, at least from those places which are meant for workers’ privacy, the management seemed to be adamant in its stand, claiming the cameras installed were for safety and security of the plant and machinery, sources in the know told FE.

In its response to the news item that appeared in FE on February 16, the MRF management, while admitting the ongoing strike, informed the stock exchanges, “We would like to inform that a large number of workmen at the company’s manufacturing plant in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai have gone on strike with effect from February 9, 2019. Tiruvottiyur factory is one of the nine factories the company has across India. The strike is illegal and the notice of the strike, including reasons for the same, have not been served on the company.”

The MRF management further said that “as regards the reference in the news item to delay in wage revision agreement, it may be noted that despite the management’s efforts to reach an amicable settlement on these matters with the union, the same has been inconclusive and consequently is pending for adjudication before the Industrial Tribunal in Chennai. The installation of CCTV cameras is for safety, security. The union had sought to challenge the installation of CCTV cameras and their demands were rejected by the Industrial Tribunal.”

It may also be noted that installation of CCTV cameras is a requirement under the prevailing laws in Tamil Nadu. The operations of the factory are being partly continued with the help of the workmen who are not part of the strike. The company is taking necessary steps to restore normalcy at the earliest. Further, we would like to inform you that the impact of the strike will not exceed the financial threshold for reporting adopted by the company under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and hence the same is not required to be disclosed under Regulation 30. The company will keep the stock exchanges informed of the material developments, if any, in this matter, the management said further.

When contacted, a senior member of the workers union, told FE: “We have not objected to the management’s decision to install cameras to monitor the safety and security of the machinery and factory as per regulations. What we have been objecting is to remove those cameras which were placed in some places where the workers join together to relax themselves inside the factory during the free time, which we feel is affecting workers’ privacy.”

“We want the management to strictly follow as per GO 113 under Municipal Administration & Water Supply. Even after a recent reconciliation meeting, the management seemed to be adamant on its stand. We petitioned the concerned authorities on this issue and hope a proper inspection by the authorities will take place to identify the cameras installed across the factory. The next reconciliation will take place on February 25,” the senior union member said.

On wage revision, the union member said, it is pending since 2009. The workers have lost nearly `1.2 crore in wages over the years. Nearly 22 workers were suspended and issued showcause notices. With the arguments before the court completed recently, the judgement on the wage revision is reserved and is expected to come up sometime in second week of March, he added.

Except for a few, majority of the 1,025-odd workers continued on strike on Tuesday, he said further.