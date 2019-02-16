MRF workers on strike in Chennai over delay in wage revision, CCTV installation

The trouble started a few days ago when the workers questioned the delay in wage revision.

A large number of workforce of leading tyre major MRF’s Tiruvottiyur plant in Chennai resorted to strike, protesting against the delay in wage revision agreement, which is pending for years, as well over the installation of CCTV cameras across the plant.

The trouble started a few days ago when the workers questioned the delay in wage revision. Despite several rounds of talks over the years, both the management and workers’ union could not reach a decision amicably over issues like hike in wages, deploying trainees directly in production and non-confirmation of trainee workers who have put in requisite service, said sources in the know.

The management officials were not available for comments.

When contacted, a senior office-bearer of the MRF Employees’ Union (a recognised union) has confirmed the development and said majority of the little over 1,000 employees are protesting inside the factory for nearly 8 days for early settlement of wage revision. Also, we have been demanding removal of CCTV cameras fitted across the plant, including in canteen among other places, as we felt it is in violation of workers’ privacy rights.

The union official said though the management contention in putting 60-odd CCTV cameras was to monitor safety and security of the plant and machineries on a frequent basis, we see the management’s move on this is aimed at monitoring us and intervening in our privacy rights. “We are objecting to it strongly. We also want the management to finalise the wage revision (which is pending for more than 8 years), at the earliest, else we will continue to go on strike,” the workers’ union official said.

The union official alleged that the management issued workers a showcause notice and suspended 20 people over raising the issues. Earlier, over 30 employees were dismissed for various reasons since 2015, he said, adding that despite efforts to settle all the pending issues, the management has not come forward with any answer for delay.

According to the union official, one of the important aspect is that the management wants to deploy trainees in direct production without confirming them even after requisite servie they put in. “We are completely objecting to this move by the management and we will protest against this,” he added.

The Tiruvottiyur plant, the mother plant of MRF, was set up in 1960s and has a workforce of around 1,030 as of now. The plant produces 150 tonne of tyres on a daily basis (between 3,800 units and 4,000 units a day). The plant produces tyres for CVs, tractors, off road tyres and most of them for export markets purpose.