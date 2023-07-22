scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Mphasis Q1 net profit dips 1.7% q-o-q to Rs 396 crore

Mphasis posted a net profit of Rs 396 crore in the first quarter of FY24, down 1.7% sequentially, from Rs 403 crore in the March quarter of FY23.

Written by FE Bureau
Mphasis, industry news
Even on a year-on-year basis, the IT firm reported a decline of 1.2% in its net profit. (IE)

Mphasis posted a net profit of Rs 396 crore in the first quarter of FY24, down 1.7% sequentially, from Rs 403 crore in the March quarter of FY23.

Joining ranks with bigger rivals, the IT firm, too, posted a decline in its Q1 revenue to Rs 3,252 crore, down 3.2% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). The IT firm had reported a revenue of Rs 3,361 crore in the March quarter of FY23.

Also Read

Even on a year-on-year basis, the IT firm reported a decline of 1.2% in its net profit. Its net profit for Q1FY23 was Rs 401 crore and revenue delined by 4.6% y-o-y, from Rs 3,411 crore.

Also Read

Nitin Rakesh, CEO and MD, Mphasis, said, “While the macro-economic environment is still uncertain, we continue to broad base our growth across client segments, verticals and geographies, with a strong pipeline growth.”

The company reported its total contract value wins of $707 million in the June quarter. The company said that this is twice the size of the average wins in past four quarters. It won a total of seven large deals, of which four are more than $100 million each. The company saw its top 5 accounts decline 2% year-on-year, mainly affected by the mortgage softness.

Also Read

Rakesh added, “We also believe that based on improved visibility driven by deal wins, bottoming of the mortgage cycle and early signs of increased activity, we should see revenue growth pick-up progressively through the remainder of FY24.”

More Stories on
industry news
Mphasis

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-07-2023 at 00:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS