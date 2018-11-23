MP to mediate in Racold plant closure case

The Chakan plant manufactured electric water heaters, gas-based water heaters and solar water heaters. (Representational photo)

The Racold Thermo management did not turn up for the meeting with workers and labour officials regarding the abrupt closure of its plant in Chakan on November 1, 2018 and termination of some employees. Following this, member of parliament from Shiv Sena, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, has decided to intervene in the matter.

The Chakan plant manufactured electric water heaters, gas-based water heaters and solar water heaters. According to workers union, there were 97 permanent and 40 temporary workers at the Chakan plant. Racold Thermo send letters to workers’ residence on November 1 during the Diwali holidays, stating their services were terminated on account of permanent closure of the Chakan Factory of Racold Thermo.

Patil, MP from Shirur under which the Chakan industrial belt falls, had set up the meeting between the management of Racold Thermo, workers and the labour officials to discuss closure of the plant. He called the sudden closure of the plant wrong and said it was an unfair labour practice. Ayush Prasad, the sub-divisional officer of Khed, had called up the mediation meeting but the company management did not turn up. Representatives of the labour commissioner’s office had reached out to the company at their corporate office but were stonewalled.

Swapnil Narayan Barmukh, general secretary of the Poona Employees Union, said they were shocked to get termination notices and it was unfair on the part of the company to spring this kind of shock on the people. The company notice said the plant closure was from December 31, 2018 but workers were terminated November 1 itself.

The company, in its notice, claimed that the technology of electric water heaters produced at Chakan was obsolete and there was a decline in demand for their products and hence decline in production, so the factory was financially unviable.

The union approached the industrial court in Pune on November 1 and got a stay against the company regarding moving of plant and machinery as well as raw materials from the Chakan plant premises.