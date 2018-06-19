MP implements 26 MWp rooftop solar programme via RESCOs

Madhya Pradesh is implementing 26MWp rooftop solar programme via Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) mode. (Source: Reuters)

The projects are being implemented largely in the government buildings using the subsidy of Central and state governments, Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (MPUVNL) said in a statement.

Under the RESCO model, the project developer invests, builds and operates the rooftop solar project using its own funds and/0r taking debt to generate electricity and sell it to the beneficiary. This programme is in line with India’s ambitious target to achieve 40 GW of solar rooftop installation by 2022.

MPUVNL said the second pre-bid meeting for this tender will be held in New Delhi on June 22. RESCOs from across the country are expected to participate in this meeting. Bids for the tender are to be submitted by July 9, 2018. Under the provisions of the tender, the rooftop projects are targeted for commissioning within 9 months from the date of execution of power purchase agreement (PPA) with the beneficiary procurers.