Motoring Moves: PV sales growth halves during April-December 2018

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava’s anticipation that market uncertainties would worsen in the second half of this fiscal is being reflected in the passenger vehicle (PV) sales numbers. The growth in PV sales almost halved to 4.37% year-on-year between April and December 2018, as demand declined after July, mainly by the rising cost of cars.

Among the big reasons for vehicles becoming costlier were the increased insurance premium and costlier finance. Following the new insurance regulations from September, car prices have gone up in the range of Rs 15,000-40,000, depending upon the engine capacity.

For instance, for car models such as Alto 800, the buyer now has to pay Rs 17,121 for one year insurance instead of Rs 10,452 annually earlier. Insurance cost of a Hyundai Creta, which has an engine capacity of over 1,500 cc, has gone up from about Rs 23,845 to nearly Rs 45,407 for one year.

The growth in sales of PV during the first nine months of FY17 was 8.13% y-o-y, data released by Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (Siam) on Monday showed.

After the September quarter results, Bhargava had said, “The increase in international prices of crude and its consequent impact on India has been quite significant. The increase in third party premiums have also pushed up prices and impacted affordability and demand would worsen in the second half.”

As per analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, demand is still subdued across most segments due to weak consumer sentiment, which would impact industry volumes over the next few months.

Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), recently said the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali was the primary setback to the auto industry with a host of factors occurring at the same time, including increase in oil prices, commodities and interest rates. As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), PV registrations during the 42-day festive period ending Diwali fell by 14% y-o-y.

Siam president Rajan Wadhera believes although there are chances of recovery in the fourth quarter (Q4), one quarter alone cannot improve the entire year’s performance. “High fuel prices and non-availability of credit led to slowdown in Q3 but higher retail sales during December helped in stock correction. Still just one quarter cannot pull things up,” he said on Monday.

PV in the April-June 2018 had clocked a 20% y-o-y growth but the rate of volume growth has been shrinking since then. During July-September, sales fell by around 3% y-o-y primarily due to the base effect. In Q2 FY18, volumes shot up after the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) as companies re-stocked.

While wholesale volumes increased 1.55% y-o-y in October 2018 as dealers stocked up anticipating festival demand, November and December saw a decline of around 3% y-o-y.

According to analysts, the festive season of 2018 was probably the worst in five years.

Wholesale volumes in December remained subdued as inventory from earlier months laid pressure on dealers. Even after hefty discounts, higher by around 20% from previous years, volumes during the month stayed almost flat. As per Kotak Institutional Equities, weak festive season and need for reduction in dealer inventory levels impacted automakers’ dispatches in December 2018.

Industry executives, however, believe that demand may pick up in the ongoing quarter. Mahindra’s Goenka had recently observed since most companies were clearing inventories in November-December, levels are close to where the industry wanted it to be by the end of December. “Therefore, January-March should see true reflection of demand,” he had said.

Analysts at brokerage Nomura wrote, “We are factoring in 5% y-o-y PV industry growth in FY19, implying a 6% y-o-y growth in Q4 FY19,”

“Prices of major commodities such as steel, aluminium, lead and copper have declined over the past few months and the benefit of this will accrue to companies starting 4Q FY19,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities noted.