  • MORE MARKET STATS

Motilal Oswal plans to raise Rs 800 crore through fifth real estate fund

By: |
January 14, 2021 12:15 AM

The fund will focus on providing debt for construction finance to projects which are in post-approval stage. It plans to deploy the capital in mid-income and affordable residential projects across the top seven cities in India (Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad) while selectively investing in commercial projects.

However, in the last six months, the interest rates have hit a multi-decade low, there has been stagnation in realty prices and also government support through stamp duty reductions.

Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE), the real estate private equity arm of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, plans to raise up to Rs 800 crore through its recently launched fifth real estate fund ‘India Realty Excellence Fund V (IREF V)’.

The fund will focus on providing debt for construction finance to projects which are in post-approval stage. It plans to deploy the capital in mid-income and affordable residential projects across the top seven cities in India (Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad) while selectively investing in commercial projects.

Related News

IREF V would focus on structured debt investments with established developers and undertake 12-15 transactions of
Rs 60-80 crore each. MORE expects to achieve first close by March 2021 and conclude fundraising in the next 6-9 months. Till date MORE has invested capital in the real estate sector through four real estate funds and PMS/ NCD investments. At present, MORE’s cumulative assets under management stands at more than Es 3,700 crore.

MORE MD & CEO Vishal Tulsyan said: “We believe that the sector is undergoing a structural shift and is at the cusp of a transformation. We will continue to grow our presence in this space through value investing over the coming years.”

MORE CEO and director Sharad Mittal, director & CEO as NBFCs put brakes on new lending and banks becoming selective, there has been a huge gap in construction finance in the real estate sector over the last two years. However, in the last six months, the interest rates have hit a multi-decade low, there has been stagnation in realty prices and also government support through stamp duty reductions.

“These factors will lead to a resurgence in residential demand over the next few years. We believe that this is an opportune time to launch our next fund which will focus on construction finance and post-approval funding,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Motilal Oswal plans to raise Rs 800 crore through fifth real estate fund
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Signal to ramp up hiring after WhatsApp controversy drives download surge
2Capitol Riots after-effect: Google to pause all political ads from January 14
3Intel to replace CEO Bob Swan with VMware’s Pat Gelsinger