Motilal Oswal Home Finance appoints Sukesh Bhowal as its new CEO

Motilal Oswal Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sukesh Bhowal as the Chief Executive Officer of Motilal Oswal Home Finance Limited (MOHFL) with effect from 14 June 2023. As the new CEO, he will work closely with Motilal Oswal, Group MD & CEO, MOFSL, to further expand and enhance the operations of Motilal Oswal Home Finance, the company said in a statement.

He has more than 27 years of experience in business management, sales & distribution, retail lending, mortgage lending, real estate lending and retail banking. Prior to joining MOHFL, he was associated with DCB Bank, where he headed the mortgages, micro-mortgages, construction finance and gold loans segments and was responsible for starting and scaling up these businesses. He was also associated with HDB Financial Services, Citibank and HSBC.

The company has also appointed Shobhit Doru as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Rajesh Maiya as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Priyanka Shrivastav as Head- Human Resource Officer over the last two months.

Shobhit Doru has an experience of around 25 years in sales, product, strategy and analytics in mortgage, SME lending and LAP products. Before this, he was associated with Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Housing Finance, Standard Chartered Bank and IDBI Bank. Shobhit has done an Accelerated Management Program at the Indian School of Business.

Rajesh Maiya has 25 years of experience in sales & distribution, channel management and customer service. Prior to joining MOHFL, he was associated with Aavas Financiers, where he was national sales manager and was responsible for developing and managing home loan and LAP business.

Priyanka Shrivastav has an experience of 14 years in human resource development, learning & development, sales & business development and corporate relationship management.

MOHFL is a housing finance company which is operating across 12 states in Western, NorthCentral, and Southern India. MOHFL has reported a profit growth of 44 per cent year-on-year in FY23.