Mother Dairy to launch about 100 new products in next 3 years; launches 15 new products this summer season

Leading milk and milk products company Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd announced that it is gearing up to strengthen its value-added dairy play with plans to launch nearly 100 products in the next three years. “In the next 3 years, we aim to introduce over 100 new products in order to reaffirm our position as one of the leading and consumer-centric dairy players in the industry; this year marks the beginning of this journey,” said Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd.

The dairy firm also announced the launch of its new portfolio with over 15 new products for the summer season of 2023. “The introduction of these new products couldn’t have been timed any better as we move towards sprucing up our dairy products portfolio,” Bandlish added.

The new product line-up for this year includes a ready-to-consume Custard, 2 Cold Coffees and over 10 Ice Cream variants. In addition, the company has enriched its Nutrifit Curd offering with Vitamins A & D, Mother Dairy said. The newly launched products will be available across the company’s major markets through traditional as well as new-age distribution channels. The brand is planning to support all the new launches by varied marketing campaigns, both ATL and BTL.

Further talking about the summer season growth projections for its ice cream category for the year 2023, Bandlish said, “Summer predictions, like last year, this season too looks promising for a category like ice creams. We expect our ice creams category to grow by over 20 per cent versus last year’s summer season. The brand is working towards strengthening its cold chain infrastructure, expanding its production capacities by adding new lines for ice cream bars, and launching new variants and flavours.

Earlier during an interaction with FE, talking about the milk prices, Manish Bandlish had said that prices if milk are likely to be at elevated levels till October this year due to high cost of feed and raw material, and supply challenges. Brands including Mother Dairy and Amul have hiked milk prices multiple times in the last one year due to high fodder cost, increased demand and some impact because of reports of lumpy skin. According to industry sources, feed cost has increased to Rs 20/kg from Rs 8/kg a year ago. Feed cost has a share of more than 65 per cent in the cost of production of milk. Mother Dairy had announced its last hike in Delhi-NCR in December last year by Rs 2/ litre. This was the brand’s fifth round of price increase last year.