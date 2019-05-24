title-bar

Mother Dairy raises milk prices up to Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR, follows suit after Amul

By: |
Updated: May 24, 2019 5:53:50 PM

Mother Dairy will not be increasing the prices of its token milk which is also known as Bulk Vended Milk (BVM).

fssai, fssai standards for milk, fssai standards for cow milk, cow milk quality, milk quality testing methods. Delhi, milk products, milk, food safety, factors affecting milk quality, milk quality in India, milk testing and quality control, cow milkRepresentative Image

Mother Dairy has increased its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre after rival Amul hiked the prices just four days ago. Effective from 25 May 2019, the price revision is costlier for the smaller SKU as the 1-litre packet will effectively see a hike of Rs 1 only while the price increase for 1 litre of 500 ml pack will be Rs 2. This is in contrast to Amul which had kept the price increase smaller for small pack and large for the bigger packets.

Mother Dairy will not be increasing the prices of its token milk which is also known as Bulk Vended Milk (BVM). Also, the current revision is only for their poly pack milk variants.

Why the sudden rise?

Both Amul and Mother Dairy have attributed the price hike to the costlier milk procurement costs after the raw milk prices increased in last 3-4 months. This is “due to the increase in feed and fodder cost by 15-20% and labour cost etc,” Mother Dairy said in a statement, adding that the company had not passed on the higher price to customers in the previous months even though it was paying 7-8% high prices. The previous significant revision in milk prices was seen 2 years ago. The increase was hence long impending.

Also Read: Amul’s milk price hike was 2 years in making; MD Sodhi explains why milk has to get costlier

Previously, Amul MD RS Sodhi had said that the farmers are not incentivised to produce more milk, however, the consumption is on the rise. Amul also said that the company passes on the profits largely to its farmers, it being a cooperative. Mother Dairy also said that the company will support the dairy farmers and the increase was necessitated by keeping their remuneration in mind. “It is also pertinent to note that Mother Dairy passes close to 80% of the sales realization to the farmers,” Mother Dairy said.

What are the new prices?

For 500 ml packs– Mother Dairy’s 500 ml Full Cream variant will now retail at Rs 27 from the previous price of Rs 26. The Full Cream Premium variant will be sold at Rs 28, with a price increase of Rs 1. The toned milk will now be available for Rs 22 as opposed to the previous rate of Rs 21 and the double toned milk will now be sold for Rs 19. The Skimmed milk Dietz variant will cost Rs 21 and Cow Milk to cost Rs 22 per half a litre.

For 1000 ml packs– The Full Cream variant will retail at Rs 53 while the full cream premium variant will be sold at Rs 55. There is no revision in the cow milk prices in 1000 ml SKU. The toned milk will be available for Rs 42 while the double toned variant will be available for purchase at Rs 36.

The bulk vended milk will continue with its old price of Rs 40 per litre.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AmulMother Dairy
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mother Dairy raises milk prices up to Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR, follows suit after Amul
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition