Mother Dairy faces allegations of Rs 1,000 crore fraud; here’s all about the case

The economic affairs department has sought \u2018necessary action\u2019 over allegations of Rs 1,000 crore levelled against Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Ltd (MDFVPL), The Indian Express reported. The department has also directed the complaint to the Secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture, the report added. The investigation was ordered after one Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Lucknow claimed that various frauds have occurred at the wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board and also asked for SFIO probe. The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) directed the complaint to the corporate affairs ministry on April 29, 2019 after having received the same on April 15, 2019, The Indian Express reported citing unidentified sources. The complainant, in a letter dated April 29, said claimed that a fraud totalling more than Rs 1,000 crore happened at MDFVPL. Incidentally, on April 30, Sangram Chaudhary was appointed as the new MD at MDFVPL after its CEO Sanjeev Khanna made exit from the company on health grounds. The subsidiary of Mother Dairy had invested more than Rs 190 crore in inter-corporate deposits of IL&FS (for a period of 8-16 days) in a series of six transactions between August 20, 2018 and August 28, 2018, The Indian Express had reported on April 5. Also read: Glimmer of hope for Jet Airways: Two investors put in bids ahead of today evening deadline The debt burden of the crisis-hit IL&FS group is expected to be over Rs 94,000 crore. \u00a0Several entities and also some former officials and auditors, are under probe for widespread irregularities and loan defaults. On February 13, 2019, a letter was also written by Sanjeev Khanna to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in recovering the due amount from the debt-struck company, the report had then said.