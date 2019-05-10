Mother Dairy faces allegations of Rs 1,000 crore fraud; here’s all about the case

By: |
Published: May 10, 2019 5:50:23 PM

The economic affairs department has sought ‘necessary action’ over allegations of Rs 1,000 crore levelled against Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Ltd (MDFVPL).

Mother DairyThe investigation was ordered after Lucknow-based complainant claimed that various frauds have occurred at the wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board.

The economic affairs department has sought ‘necessary action’ over allegations of Rs 1,000 crore levelled against Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Ltd (MDFVPL), The Indian Express reported. The department has also directed the complaint to the Secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture, the report added. The investigation was ordered after one Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Lucknow claimed that various frauds have occurred at the wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board and also asked for SFIO probe. The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) directed the complaint to the corporate affairs ministry on April 29, 2019 after having received the same on April 15, 2019, The Indian Express reported citing unidentified sources.

The complainant, in a letter dated April 29, said claimed that a fraud totalling more than Rs 1,000 crore happened at MDFVPL. Incidentally, on April 30, Sangram Chaudhary was appointed as the new MD at MDFVPL after its CEO Sanjeev Khanna made exit from the company on health grounds. The subsidiary of Mother Dairy had invested more than Rs 190 crore in inter-corporate deposits of IL&FS (for a period of 8-16 days) in a series of six transactions between August 20, 2018 and August 28, 2018, The Indian Express had reported on April 5.

Also read: Glimmer of hope for Jet Airways: Two investors put in bids ahead of today evening deadline

The debt burden of the crisis-hit IL&FS group is expected to be over Rs 94,000 crore.  Several entities and also some former officials and auditors, are under probe for widespread irregularities and loan defaults. On February 13, 2019, a letter was also written by Sanjeev Khanna to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in recovering the due amount from the debt-struck company, the report had then said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mother Dairy faces allegations of Rs 1,000 crore fraud; here’s all about the case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition