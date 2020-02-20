Mother Dairy enters Indore market; to sell milk via retail outlets

By: |
Published: February 20, 2020 6:02:30 PM

Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board

milk sector, milk industryIt sells milk and milk products under the ‘Mother Dairy’ brand and edible oils under the ‘Dhara’ brand.

Mother Dairy will sell four milk variants through 1,500 retail outlets spread across Indore.

Vinod Chopra, Business Head (Milk), Mother Dairy, said: “Our entry into the market of Indore is in line with our vision of having a national footprint, complementing our presence in over 100 cities of India. The newly launched milk range in Indore market is sourced from the regions of in & around Madhya Pradesh and is being processed and hygienically packed in an associated plant in Dewas.”

Related News

Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It sells milk and milk products under the ‘Mother Dairy’ brand and edible oils under the ‘Dhara’ brand. Fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables, unpolished pulses, honey, organic range of products, are marketed under the ‘Safal’ brand.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mother Dairy enters Indore market to sell milk via retail outlets
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Long association with Bengal’: UBI stakeholders fear losing identity with merger
2Rural entrepreneurship: How hinterland’s young enterprises could solve India’s social challenges
3PSU banks lose, again; private banks gain public trust, get major share of new deposits