Mother Dairy enters Indore market; to sell milk via retail outlets

Mother Dairy will sell four milk variants through 1,500 retail outlets spread across Indore.

Vinod Chopra, Business Head (Milk), Mother Dairy, said: “Our entry into the market of Indore is in line with our vision of having a national footprint, complementing our presence in over 100 cities of India. The newly launched milk range in Indore market is sourced from the regions of in & around Madhya Pradesh and is being processed and hygienically packed in an associated plant in Dewas.”

Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It sells milk and milk products under the ‘Mother Dairy’ brand and edible oils under the ‘Dhara’ brand. Fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables, unpolished pulses, honey, organic range of products, are marketed under the ‘Safal’ brand.