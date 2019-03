Like daily dose of milk?

Does it often happen that you wonder if you get the milk delivered right to your doorstep sans common adulteration issues that arise with the milkman or save some bucks on breakfast staples? Or, simply, you want to fetch those extra minutes of sleep before going to office and save the trouble of bringing milk from a booth or grocery store every morning?

After digitising milk distribution, Mumbai-based startup, Supr Daily is all geared up to circumvent this daily drudgery for you by bringing it to your home. Every household’s expenditure on daily essentials like milk and bread, take a large pie of the monthly budget. The start-up is offering money-saver deals on longer subscription options.

According to the ‘Buy 2 Get 2’ offer, Supr Daily is offering 2 weeks of milk for free on subscription of 2 months of milk from the ‘Suprdaily’ app. To avail the offer, a subscriber needs to opt for 60 deliveries. The deal also includes an insulated bag, which the company claims to be worth Rs 500. The choice of direct to home delivery is from the milk brands – Amul and Mother Dairy, which the company will deliver without the involvement of any middle men. Customers can add their personal preference of milk brands, its quantity and the frequency on the app. The selected quantities of the items will reach their doorstep before 7:30 in the morning.

If a customer buys one litre of milk at Rs 52 per litre, then he spends Rs 1,560 every month to purchase milk. As per Supr Daily’s claims, if a customer is offered 2 weeks of milk for free, he saves Rs 728 on the monthly bill.

On top of that, Supr Daily also offers to take care of your other breakfast staples apart from milk like bread, eggs, curd, paneer, coconut water, dosa batter, buttermilk and many more daily needs. Those who buy breakfast staples for entire week can plan for their daily needs in the app.

This subscription-based micro delivery start-up, Supr Daily, is a brainchild of two IIT batchmates Puneet Kumar and Shreyas Nagdawane.