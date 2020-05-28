Most rated Asian infra firms can manage refinancing risk of bond maturities through 2022: Moody’s

Most of these companies get benefit from government support or operate in sectors less affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the Moody’s Investors Service said in a report.

Moody’s on Thursday said that most rated Asian infrastructure firms companies can manage refinancing risk of bond maturities through 2022. Most of these companies get benefit from government support or operate in sectors less affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the Moody’s Investors Service said in a report.

“Most rated Asian project and infrastructure companies are well-positioned to manage their refinancing needs through 2022, with upcoming maturities concentrated at investment-grade companies and many operating in industries less exposed to coronavirus disruptions,” it said.

Companies in the power and gas utilities sectors account for around 70 per cent of maturities through 2022, and typically benefit from cash flow predictability and manageable exposure to coronavirus-related disruptions, reducing refinancing risk within the portfolio.

The infrastructure sector has remained attractive to institutional investors despite the uncertain funding environment, underpinned by companies’ ownership of long-term essential assets, such as power and gas utilities, said Ralph Ng, a Moody’s Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

”The airport and toll road sectors have been very much affected by the coronavirus outbreak, but most remain investment-grade which mitigates refinancing risk,” said Ng. Bonds outstanding from these two sectors account for just 10 per cent of infrastructure-related maturities in Asia through 2022.

“Across the region, Chinese companies account for 59 per cent of total Asian infrastructure-related outstanding bonds and 73 per cent of upcoming maturities through 2022, followed by Korean companies at 25 per cent of total outstanding bonds,” the report said.

The remaining maturities are spread across Southeast Asia, with project bonds becoming a more popular funding option for infrastructure companies in the region.