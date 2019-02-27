Most IL&FS companies in second list are ‘red’, unable to meet payment obligations: Govt

Of the remaining among the 348 subsidiaries, 133 are incorporated outside India, while some entities have been closed or divested or struck off or liquidated.

The ministry of corporate affairs secretary Injeti Srinivas on Tuesday said that most of the IL&FS subsidiaries in the second list of 100 domestic entities that are part of the debt-laden group are classified under ‘red’ – meaning they are unable to meet their payment obligations.

The ministry had earlier submitted a classification for 70 companies under green (22 companies), amber (10 companies) and red (38 companies). Of the remaining among the 348 subsidiaries, 133 are incorporated outside India, while some entities have been closed or divested or struck off or liquidated. “That’s just a process and the list should come out any time now. It is in an advanced stage. It is unlikely that in the remaining 100 companies there will be any green (who can pay their dues) company. So, there will be essentially red companies and some amber,” Srinivas told reporters. It has to now submit the classification list for the 100 domestic entities of IL&FS.

Speaking to reporters on the resolution process of IL&FS, Srinivas said, “I think a lot of headway is being made and in the next few months the first phase of resolution should be completed.”

On the National Company Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) direction that banks or financial institutions cannot declare accounts of IL&FS and its group companies as non-performing assets without its permission, he said IL&FS is not an NPA as it is a one-off cases. It’s being done in the national interest.

“In the framework, there is a provision that if liquidation is not the best option, then the tribunal can give whatever dispensation that may be required to allow the other best option to be implemented, which in this case is resolution. So, based on the spirit of these provisions, the NCLAT agreed with the government’s proposal to allow moratorium. So, there is no regulatory gap. In other cases, if a company is brought to NCLT they do not get this dispensation,” he said.

Srinivas said that the ministry is now focused on discouraging frivolous bids under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to ensure that post admission of the resolution plans and consequent spend of time and resources, the bids do not fall apart. Performance security and proposed punitive action against frivolous bids are some of the ways the government is approaching to streamline the implementations.

“Some cases saw that after a year or more after the settlement had taken place, resolution applicant failed to implement the plan. So much time and resources are wasted. So, should the resolution applicant bear the entire resolution cost or should there be some criminal proceedings or should they be banned from becoming resolution applicants again, that’s what needs to be analysed,” he added.