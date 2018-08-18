More women workers at Mercedes soon

The country’s largest luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, has signed an MoU with the Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha, an institution exclusively for women’s education in Pune, for conducting the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course. This is the German company’s first-ever association with an all-women’s college for such a course. Santosh Iyer, vice-president, Customer Service & Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We pride ourselves in the diversity of our employees and capitalise on the different experiences, skills and perspectives they have. Back in 2005, Mercedes-Benz was one of the first companies to make diversity management a key part of the corporate strategy. In continuation, we are proud of our collaboration with an all-women’s college.”

This association, Mercedes-Benz said, will open the doors of automotive mechatronics for women aspirants. Designed by the Mercedes-Benz Global Training Centre, a total of 20 students will be selected for the one-year course. Depending on the performance, the intake can rise up to a maximum of 40 students.

PVS Shastry, secretary of MKSSS, added, “Women students want to explore industries that were earlier considered male-dominant. Platforms like these are an opportunity to women who are keen on making a career in the auto industry.”

Recently, the company had launched She’s Mercedes, a global initiative to recognise the accomplishments of women in all walks of life. “As leaders in the luxury car industry, we want to break the stereotype associated with women in this sector, and want more women to join the workforce,” Iyer added. “The percentage of women in this industry is low, but we believe there is potential for more inclusion of women workforce in the foreseeable future.”

The company added that ADAM is an industry-oriented course aligned with the latest technological advancements in the domain of automotive engineering. It was started in the 2000s, and since inception over 540 students have successfully completed the course and are working in various organisations. This course, the company added, also provides support to its operations at its Chakan manufacturing plant, near Pune.

Iyer also added that the company is witnessing an increase in the number of women customers, of late. “In fact, 10-12% of our annual sales are today coming from women, and it is an increasing trend.”