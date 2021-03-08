More jobs for blue collar workers in retail, e-commerce

Over 1.1 lakh courier delivery executives have been hired since January, more than 32 time the numbers seen in the three months ended December 2020. Similarly, nearly 17,300 home delivery boys have been hired, an increase of 24 times.

The demand for courier and home delivery boys, as also account executives, has picked up nicely since January as the retail and e-commerce sectors stage a comeback.

Betterplace, a tech platform that manages the life cycles of informal and semi-formal workforces, estimates the demand for blue collar workers has shot up by 54% to eight lakhs in the January-March quarter from 5.2 lakhs in the six months to December 2020. Indeed, many more employers are in the market today, about 1,107 compared with 774 in the last six months.

Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and CEO, Betterplace, told FE the logistics sector has reported a surge in hiring of delivery executives, warehouse pickers and packers now that more products are being delivered to consumers’ homes. Big format retailers are leveraging their hub and spoke model to deliver merchandise to make up for the drastic fall in store footfalls.

As retail companies start to go more local with smaller format stores in high density areas they are recruiting more sales associates and accounts executives. “Accounts executives are responsible for the billing counters/ pos machine operations,” Agarwala said adding the numbers have shot up by 172 times in the January-March period.

Again, the apparel sector is seeing a revival and companies are filling in vacancies created by the workforce who went back home. They’re recruiting sewing machine operators and tailors. Right now though, there is also a huge demand for basic emergency medical technicians — about 45,079 – according to data sourced from Betterplace, as India ramps up healthcare infrastructure and rolls out one of the largest vaccination drives in the world. While 1.28 lakh people have been required in the retail sector in the March quarter so far, a 55% q-o-q increase, over 1.68 lakh people were needed in the logistics sector, a growth of 8% over the December 2020 quarter. There has also been an accompanying spurt in the need for back-end serving staff and customer care executives of 533% in the IT and ITeS space, of over 50,000 people.