More IndiGo, Air India and GoAir flights in summer schedule

Airline majors IndiGo as well as GoFirst (GoAir) and Air India have been allowed to operate more domestic flights this summer season by the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the summer schedule approved by the DGCA, IndiGo has been allowed to operate 13.68% more departures per week.

The percentage rise will allow IndiGo to operate 11,465 departures per week from March 26, 2022 till October 28, 2023. In the winter schedule of 2022, the airline was allowed to operate 10,085 departures per week.

GoFirst’s departures per week have been increased by 10.65% to 1,538 from 1,390, followed by Air India, whose departures per week have been hiked by 9.45% to 2,178 from 1,990.

However, SpiceJet will have a reduction of 29.85% in departures to 2,240 from 3,193 per week. For Alliance Air also, departures per week have been reduced by 14.22% to 887 from 1,034 per week while that of Vistara is cut by 4.38% to 1,856 departures per week from 1,941.

In the summer schedule, the DGCA has approved a rise of 4.4% more departures per week (22,907), from 110 airports, compared to 21,941 departures per week from 106 airports in the winter schedule 2022.

“Out of these 110 airports, Jeypore, Cooch Behar, Hollongi, Jamshedpur, Pakyong and Mopa (Goa) are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines whereas operations from Ziro and Hindon airport are not proposed in the summer schedule 2023,” the DGCA said.