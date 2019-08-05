More electric vehicles coming to Indian market

The partners will invest `200 crore in the JV firm Huaihai-KSL to develop new products, establish manufacturing facility and set up sales network.

Recently, Kolkata-based KSL Cleantech signed a JV with China’s Huaihai Holding Group to enter the electric vehicle (EV) segment, with plans to launch 10 electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler models in India over three years. The partners will invest `200 crore in the JV firm Huaihai-KSL to develop new products, establish manufacturing facility and set up sales network.

The electric two-wheelers on the anvil are the Deliver (60-km range), Style (up to 70-km range), Easy (up to 70-km range) and Ranger (up to 70-km range). Of these, only the Deliver—aimed at delivery companies—is powered by a lithium-ion battery, while the other three have the lead-acid battery.

While both technologies have their pros and cons, in the Indian context EVs powered by lithium-ion batteries appear to make more sense. Under the FAME-II scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) that replaced FAME-I earlier this year, the ‘incentives’ will be applicable only to EVs with advanced batteries such as lithium-ion (not lead-acid ones). So, it remains to be seen if the JV will replace batteries in its vehicles or go ahead with current specifications, when it launches its products in a few months’ time.

Dhiraj Bhagchandka, MD, KSL Cleantech, said the JV firm has showcased are prototypes and their specifications are subject to change. “We are in the process of customising these to suit Indian conditions.”

The electric three-wheelers it plans to launch are the Eco Pro (120-km range), Eco (120-km range), Express (up to 70-km range) and Loader (up to 70-km range). The Eco Pro and Eco are e-rickshaws meant to haul passengers for short distances. The Express and Loader, as the names imply, are goods carriers. While the former can carry up to 400-kg of goods, the latter has a heavy cargo capacity of up to 1,000-kg.

KSL Cleantech already has a plant in Kolkata with a production capacity of 10,000 units per month, and the JV plans to ramp up production at the facility. “We are looking to set up a manufacturing plant in north India as well,” Bhagchandka added. Huaihai, the JV partner, currently operates in 76 countries.