More domestic flights this winter despite slowdown; airlines to fly over 23,000 flights every week

Despite the ongoing economic slowdown, Indian airlines will fly a total of 23,403 flights per week in the upcoming winter schedule, more than last year’s schedule. The winter flight schedule, which will be effective from October 27 and will end on March 28, will witness a 1.2% on-year jump as compared to last year’s winter schedule. This comes at a time when India has witnessed the air travel growth rate tumble down to one-tenth of the number that was last year, owing to the Jet Airways collapse and low capacity expansion as other airlines moving to fill the gap created by Naresh Goyal founded airline. “Due to the sudden suspension of operations by Jet Airways, approximately 3,600 departures per week were reduced from scheduled domestic aviation,” aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement, The Indian Express reported.

Last year, Jet Airways, along with JetLite, its low-cost subsidiary, flew a total of 3,596 flights every week. However, Jet Airways announced a suspension of operations after it failed to secure funds amid severe liquidity crunch.

This year, Tata-Singapore Airlines’ joint venture, Vistara, has reported the highest growth in flights per week number will operate 1,376 flights per week as opposed to 838 flights a week last year. This corresponds to a growth rate of over 64%. Following it is SpiceJet which has seen a growth of 46% and will fly 4,316 flights per week in the upcoming winter schedule. IndiGo, which is currently the market dominator with about half the share of domestic passengers, will fly 10,310 flights a week as compared to 9,030 flights last year. State-run Air India will have 2,254 departures every week. It flew 1,916 flights per week in last year’s winter schedule.

Meanwhile, domestic aviation has grown by minuscule 1.18% on-year in September 2019, indicating a slowdown in the sector. However, according to an industry executive, the air travel growth has slowed down largely due to lower capacity expansion and not because of an economic slowdown. “Multiple reports put the expected growth number between 15-18%. However, what we have seen so far is about 3%. It is because of lesser capacity expansion,” Balu Ramachandran, Senior VP, Cleartrip, told Financial Express Online earlier this week.