Moratorium on term loans: Realty sector gets a booster shot from RBI

The measures announced by RBI should bring relief to the real estate developers. RBI on Friday said all commercial banks (including regional rural banks, small finance banks and local area banks), co-operative banks, all-India financial institutions, and NBFCs (including housing finance companies and micro-finance institutions) were permitted to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020.

The total outstanding loans of real estate developers from commercial banks, NBFCs and housing finance companies is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakh crore as of March 2020. Construction sector loan outstanding for commercial banks alone is over Rs 1.05 lakh crore as on January 31, 2020, RBI data showed.

Satish Magar, president, CREDAI, told FE that the amount of liquidity that is being infused is a good step. “This is like a railway engine, which is rusted and standing still for sometime. It will take a lot of initiative to re-start it again. So, at the time when normalcy resumes, this liquidity will be required to get the ball rolling,” he said.

While the industry is optimistic that the announcement is a big relief, the key will lie in its implementation. As RBI has left it to the bank boards to frame objective criteria for considering these reliefs, it will boil down to how much of this relief the bank passes on to the borrowers.

Vikas Oberoi, CMD, Oberoi Realty, said: “RBI has reduced interest rates and created liquidity in the system. They need to ensure banks and financial institutions also pass on the same, which is when this will be a huge relief to all the businesses. Also, the borrowers who rely on NCDs other than bank loans will have a difficult liquidity situation”. Oberoi Realty has negligible borrowing from banks.

Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, said that developers are concerned about how they would pay after three months as all the businesses are standstill and will take a while to recover. However, “I feel, the government may think about it 45-60 days later once the country comes out of the lockdown. RBI is giving three months’ time to the developers to pay loans instead of paying it immediately when the cash flows have completely dried up.”

Meanwhile, the announcement is a big relief for homebuyers. Ramesh Nair, CEO and country head, JLL India, said the moratorium will definitely benefit homebuyers as these financial institutions have lent an estimated `20 lakh crore as of March 2020. “The injected liquidity of Rs 3.74 lakh crore along with the three-month moratorium on all term loans by financial institutions will alleviate short-term liquidity concerns, to survive in these uncertain times,” he said.