Moody’s upgrades Tata Steel’s corporate family rating to Ba2

By: | Published: February 20, 2019 9:08 PM

Tata Steel's CFR is supported by its significant, diversified and growing operating base and its globally cost competitive steel operations in India, Moody's said.

Moodys, Tata Steel, Tata Steel moodys rating, EBITDA, Bhushan Steel,  corporate family ratingsDuring April-December of 2017-18 financial year, Tata Steel’s Indian operations generated EBITDA/ a tonne of Rs 17,270, more than three times the profitability of its European operations, it added.

Moody’s Investors Service Wednesday upgraded Tata Steel’s corporate family rating, reflecting the sustained improvement in the company’s credit profile. The corporate family ratings (CFRs) are opinions of a corporate group’s ability to honour all of its financial obligations, according to Moody’s. “Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Tata Steel’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive,” Moody’s said in a statement. The CFR upgrade reflects the sustained improvement in the company’s credit profile, stemming mainly from strong operating efficiencies and vertical integration, as well as stable demand and price conditions in its major market, Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody’s VP, said.

Tata Steel’s CFR is supported by its significant, diversified and growing operating base and its globally cost competitive steel operations in India, Moody’s said. These factors, alongside favourable industry dynamics in key operating market in India have translated into the company’s sustained track record of improving credit metrics, it said.

Also read| Mukesh Ambani’s RIL world’s 6th fastest growing retailer; beats Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, Nike

“Tata Steel’s key market is still India, which accounts for 57 per cent of its global steel volumes sold, 54 per cent of consolidated revenues, and 85 per cent of consolidated EBITDA, a result of the strong operating environment and the company’s backward integration into producing its key own raw materials of iron ore and coking coal,” Moody’s said. During April-December of 2017-18 financial year, Tata Steel’s Indian operations generated EBITDA/ a tonne of Rs 17,270, more than three times the profitability of its European operations, it added.

Consequently, strong growth prospects in India augur well for Tata Steel. Also, the successful integration of Bhushan Steel in 2018 and the proposed acquisition of the steel business of Usha Martin have further cemented the steel major’s business profile. The stable outlook reflects Moody’s expectation that Tata Steel’s strong operating performance will translate into a sustained improvement in credit metrics.

“The stable outlook also incorporates Moody’s expectation that Tata Steel will remain selective in its acquisitions, funding them with a prudent mix of debt and equity and allowing only a temporary spike in adjusted debt/EBITDA leverage,” it said. Tata Steel is the world’s 10th largest steel company by production capacity, achieving 25.1 million tonne of crude steel production in 2017. “At March 31, 2018, its nameplate capacity totalled 27.5 MTPA, of which, 12.7 MT was in India, 12.4 MT in Europe and 2.4 MT in Southeast Asia,” Moody’s said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Moody’s upgrades Tata Steel’s corporate family rating to Ba2
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition