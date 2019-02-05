Moody’s: Outlook negative for Vedanta

At the same time, Moody’s has affirmed the company’s Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2 rating on the senior unsecured notes.

Moody’s on Monday said it has changed the outlook for Vedanta Resources to negative from stable.“The rating action reflects the heightened risk of cash movement outside Vedanta, following a $561 million structured payment by the company’s operating subsidiary to ultimate shareholder Volcan Investments,” it said.

In a clarification sent to the BSE on Monday, Vedanta said: “Cairn India Holdings (CIHL), an overseas subsidiary of the company, was offered the opportunity by Volcan to invest some of its surplus cash resources in a structured investment representing the economic interest in upside potential of around 24.71 million shares (about 1.8% of outstanding shares) of Anglo American Plc.”

Also read| Angel tax: Government forms panel to ease tax burden on startups, says solution in next 5 days

Moody’s observed that this does not allow CIHL any voting rights, or even the right to receive dividends. “The investment stipulates capital and downside protection, although Volcan’s ability to deliver on that promise cannot be assessed, given no public record of its indebtedness, investments or liquidity,” Moody’s noted.

The share price of Vedanta took a beating on Monday to close at a 30-month low of `161.45 a piece, with investors concerns around a transaction with Volcan Investments. Vedanta said in a statement further said that the company felt that the risk adjusted returns of this opportunity relative to other available investments, it elected to invest a portion of its available cash resources, as part of its cash management activity. “The ownership of the underlying shares, and the associated voting interest, remains with Volcan,” it said.

“The negative outlook incorporates our concern that there is an increased likelihood that Vedanta may be used as a financing vehicle for Volcan. The negative outlook also reflects Moody’s view that Vedanta’s credit profile will remain sensitive to movements in commodity prices that are exposed to further downside risk,” Moody’s observed.

At the same time, Moody’s has affirmed the company’s Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2 rating on the senior unsecured notes.However, Moody’s could downgrade the company’s ratings if Vedanta takes on any additional exposure to Volcan, including direct or indirect upstreaming, the ratings firm said. The CFR could also be downgraded if commodity prices weaken for an extended period, it added.

Moody’s outlook revision, is the latest in a series of downgrades done by domestic and foreign brokerages on Friday after the company’s Indian arm Vedanta posted a 26% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit for the October-December 2018 period, and announced that CIHL has made a deferred investment in a structured product issued by Volcan.

According to Bloomberg, CLSA downgraded the stock to ‘sell’ rating and said, “The use of Vedanta’s cash to fund the investment in Anglo raises concerns about related party transactions, as well as potential use of cash in the future”. The foreign brokerage also cut earnings per share for financial years 2019-21 by 5% to 10% factoring in lower estimates for Hindustan Zinc and aluminum business and higher depreciation.

Moody’s further said in addition to an immediate cash outflow of $208 million in December 2018 to Volcan, CIHL has committed to making deferred payments aggregating $353 million until October 2020.