Moody’s changes Lodha Developers’ outlook to ‘negative’

Moody\u2019s Investors Service has changed the outlook on Lodha Developers (LDL) to \u2018negative\u2019 from \u2018stable\u2019. The change in outlook reflects the weakening in LDL\u2019s liquidity profile because of lower-than-expected operating sales and delays in execution of its planned asset sales, both in London and India, said Saranga Ranasinghe, analyst at Moody\u2019s tracking Lodha. The global ratings firm affirmed the B2 corporate family rating of the company. Moody\u2019s has also affirmed the B2 senior unsecured rating of the US dollar-denominated bonds issued by Lodha Developers International and guaranteed by LDL. Operating sales in both geographies in which LDL operates, Mumbai and London, were weaker than Moody\u2019s expectations in the nine months to December 2018 by around 20% and 50%, respectively, the ratings firm said. Sales in Mumbai, which were affected by the tight liquidity conditions of housing finance companies in India during September 2018 to December 2018, have picked up in the quarter ended March 2019. However, Moody\u2019s expects the weakness in London to continue because of Brexit-related uncertainties. In the absence of improvement in operating sales in London, LDL will be reliant on asset sales in both India and London to meet its liquidity needs, the ratings agency noted. Given the \u2018negative\u2019 outlook, Lodha\u2019s ratings are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months. \u201cThe outlook is unlikely to return to stable so long as the company\u2019s ability to repay its near-term debt remains contingent upon its ability to execute asset sales. The outlook could return to \u2018stable\u2019 if the company demonstrates its ability to execute asset sales in a timely manner,\u201d it observed.