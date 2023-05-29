Monte Carlo Q4FY23 profit surges 55.3% at Rs 19.82 crore, revenue up 45.7%

Monte Carlo Fashions Limited on Monday posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 19.82 crore, up 55.3 per cent as against Rs 12.76 crore in the same quarter previous year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 236.72 crore, up 45.7 per cent in comparison to Rs 162.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 32.3 crore, up 43.1 per cent on-year. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share (that is, 200 per cent) having face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23. Monte Carlo also reappointed Rishabh Oswal as the executive director of the company for a period of 5 years, with effect from 1st June, 2023. Also Read BHEL logs over 17pc rise in new orders in 2022-23

