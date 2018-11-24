Monster trucks are coming to India next year – All you need to know

The exact format of the shows, AMTA said, will be announced by early next year.

The American Monster Truck Association (AMTA) has partnered with Mumbai-based Starlight 108 Media to organise monster truck shows in India for the first time, next year. The SPV, the association said in a statement issued to the media, will be formed to showcase a series of events in its first leg, touring across four cities—which tentatively includes Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “The second phase will see a league format, followed by a full-fledged infrastructural base in India,” it said.

Starlight 108 added it is planning to set up a complete infrastructure base in India that will cater not only to the local market, but also reach out to other Asian countries. “A series of promotional activities have been planned, targeting malls, schools and colleges. Monster truck shows are something that are loved by all ages, including children, teenagers, youth and older generation, thus the format will be devised in a way that will target a mix of family entertainment and adventure sports enthusiasts in India,” it noted.

Lalit Bhatnagar, partner, Starlight 108, reasoned why the company is confident about the success of the initiative. “We have got positive feedback and interest from various brands, companies and individuals we have spoken to so far, and look forward to a long-term and successful innings of monster truck shows in India. AMTA has done hundreds of shows across 17 countries with over 30 years of experience,” he said.

“We will be creating a lot of customised content and formats keeping the Indian market in mind. We will have some of the best trucks, driven by the world’s most experienced drivers,” added Dale Rev Prochnow, president, AMTA.

In the US, monster truck shows are among the most successful live event formats. These machines are huge—up to 12 feet high, 20 feet long, with tyres up to 5 feet high, and can weigh up to 4,500-kg.

