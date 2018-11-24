Monster trucks are coming to India next year – All you need to know

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 1:33 AM

In the US, monster truck shows are among the most successful live event formats. These machines are huge—up to 12 feet high, 20 feet long, with tyres up to 5 feet high, and can weigh up to 4,500-kg.

The exact format of the shows, AMTA said, will be announced by early next year.

The American Monster Truck Association (AMTA) has partnered with Mumbai-based Starlight 108 Media to organise monster truck shows in India for the first time, next year. The SPV, the association said in a statement issued to the media, will be formed to showcase a series of events in its first leg, touring across four cities—which tentatively includes Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “The second phase will see a league format, followed by a full-fledged infrastructural base in India,” it said.
Starlight 108 added it is planning to set up a complete infrastructure base in India that will cater not only to the local market, but also reach out to other Asian countries. “A series of promotional activities have been planned, targeting malls, schools and colleges. Monster truck shows are something that are loved by all ages, including children, teenagers, youth and older generation, thus the format will be devised in a way that will target a mix of family entertainment and adventure sports enthusiasts in India,” it noted.

Lalit Bhatnagar, partner, Starlight 108, reasoned why the company is confident about the success of the initiative. “We have got positive feedback and interest from various brands, companies and individuals we have spoken to so far, and look forward to a long-term and successful innings of monster truck shows in India. AMTA has done hundreds of shows across 17 countries with over 30 years of experience,” he said.

“We will be creating a lot of customised content and formats keeping the Indian market in mind. We will have some of the best trucks, driven by the world’s most experienced drivers,” added Dale Rev Prochnow, president, AMTA.

In the US, monster truck shows are among the most successful live event formats. These machines are huge—up to 12 feet high, 20 feet long, with tyres up to 5 feet high, and can weigh up to 4,500-kg.

The exact format of the shows, AMTA said, will be announced by early next year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Monster trucks are coming to India next year – All you need to know
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition