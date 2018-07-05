Monsoon sale! Now grab flight tickets for under Rs 1000; check prices, routes, other details

Budget carrier SpiceJet has come up with a discount offer on air tickets on domestic routes starting at Rs 999. (PTI)

With an aim to attract more passengers in the traditionally less profitable monsoon season, several airlines are offering hefty discounts and other lucrative deals on domestic and international flight tickets. This comes at a time when concerns related with surging crude oil prices and weakening rupee are already weighing heavily on the airlines. The offers are valid on the selected domestic and international routes. Here are the discount offers by airlines:

SpiceJet

Budget carrier SpiceJet has come up with a discount offer on air tickets on domestic routes starting at Rs 999 for bookings made between 4 July and 8 July for travel between July and October.

AirAsia

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299 under its sale offer. Air tickets for Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, among other are the major destinations on offer. The offer is valid till July 8, 2018 and the travel period till January 31, 2019.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways, under its ‘Your Next Vacation Awaits’ scheme is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on economy flight tickets. The airline is also offering Rs 2,500 off on premiere flight tickets on international routes under the same scheme. The discount offer is applicable till July 31, 2018.

Vistara

Vistara, earlier this month, came up with an offer offering a discount up to 50 percent on one-way economy class flight tickets on booking made up to 7 or more days in advance. The scheme is part of its ‘Book early, save lots’ offer.

Go Air

GoAir, last month, offered domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199. The offer was made under a promotional 72 hours sale scheme. The customers were offered to book flight tickets under this sale offer till June 30, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts on July 10, 2018 and ends on September 30, 2018.