Monsoon rage grounds CIAL’s business by Rs 70 crore

“However, during 2018-19, CIAL had posted net profit of Rs 166.9 crore, against Rs 650.34 crore turnover,” CIAL director Roy Paul told FE.

Although Kochi airport was quick to bounce back after last week’s shutdown forced by monsoon rage, the more-than-48-hour disruption in flights has dented the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) business by about Rs 70 crore.

Besides, within an year of notching United Nations’ honour as the world’s first airport to run solely on solar power, CIAL has come forward to remove some of its solar panels to allow free vent for storm water drainage.

“During the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala, when Kochi airport had to be shut down for nearly 16 days, income loss to CIAL and some of its flight operators from Kochi was to the tune of Rs 250 crore.

In 2019 too, nearly 60% of the operating area of the airport, including the tarmac amid taxiway of Terminal 3 , was submerged. By a rough estimate, the operating airline players incur Rs 16 crore loss for each day of flight disruption

at CIAL.

Solar panels of Kochi airport had been in international news last year, after its 4-MW solar infrastructure made the airport 100% self-sufficient in power.

CIAL sources said that although solar panels did not stand in the way of easing storm water discharge, the airport would soon remove some of the panels to allay local concerns.

CIAL is fourth airport in India in terms of international traffic and seventh in total traffic and has been handling more than 10 million passengers a year.