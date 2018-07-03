​​​
  3. Mohit Gupta joins Zomato as CEO – Food Delivery

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato today said Mohit Gupta, former MakeMyTrip Chief Operating Officer – Online, has joined the company as CEO of the food delivery business.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2018 6:05 PM
Mohit Gupta, Zomato, Zomato CEO, Zomato food delivery, ecommerce business in India, make my trip, IPO, food delivery system Mohit has over 20 years of experience, of which he has spent the last decade building and running market leading travel e-commerce business in India, Zomato said in a statement.

