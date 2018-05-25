Modi’s job creation drive to get boost from unlikely quarters; how Flipkart, Amazon will help employment

Mainly driven by GST implementation and significant investment in infrastructure sector, around 3 million new jobs are likely to be created in the logistics sector. (Reuters photo)

In a big boost to job creation in India, e-commerce logistics which provides last-mile consumer delivery is estimated to produce one million new jobs by 2022, a report said. Furthermore, nearly 43 percent of these logistics jobs will be generated in the rural areas and tier-two and tier-three cities, the Teamlease report said. About two-third of these jobs will be in the cities such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the report titled ‘Indian Logistics Revolution – Big Bets, Big Jobs’. Flipkart and Amazon are the major e-commerce players in the country.

Mainly driven by GST implementation and significant investment in infrastructure sector, around 3 million new jobs are likely to be created in the logistics sector as a whole, over the next four years, the report added.

The seven sub-sectors namely road freight, rail freight, warehousing, waterways, air freight, packaging and courier services are likely to result in 3 million new jobs, promoting the employment numbers in the sector from 10.9 million currently to 13.9 million by 2022, the report said.

Nearly 1.89 million incremental jobs are likely to be created in the Road Freight, while the Rail Freight sub-sector will create 40,000 incremental jobs. Around 400,000 incremental jobs will be created in Airways, and Waterways will produce 450,000 incremental jobs.

“Technology is having a profound impact on the logistics sector making certain skills redundant, forcing the aggregation of some other skills and eliminating certain jobs at the lower end of the hierarchy”, the report added. “Logistics sector is going through an exciting phase with a number of public investments in line,” the report said further.

While there has been a big push on skill development, finding jobs has been the sore point, an RTI filed by CNBC TV18 revealed. The RTI response also revealed that there is a significant rise in the number of people who were skilled in FY17 and FY18.

Notably, the hike is phenomenal, it has risen more than four times times, from over 3.5 lakh people in FY17 to nearly 16 lakh people in FY18.