Modi’s IBC, RBI bad loan policy raised consciousness about ‘need to pay on time,’ SBI chief explains how

The introduction of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by the Modi government, along with the newly introduced framework for stressed assets, raised consciousness among the borrowers about the ‘need to pay on time.’ Currently, there’s new found threat and discipline among the borrowers and lenders as they have to be very disciplined and cautious over the fact that there’s no over leveraging, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India, told The Indian Express. Now everyone from lenders to borrowers is adjusting to the new reality, Rajnish Kumar said.

“There’s greater realisation now. One is about the borrowing itself. I think the days of over leveraging and thin equity are over. Lenders are also conscious about the equity of the promoters — both in terms of size as well as visibility. The need to pay in time — that consciousness is also there. Now there is a discipline and threat,” he added.

On being asked about the corrections needed in the newly issued ordinance to amend insolvency law, SBI chief said that the timelines could be shorter as the original intent was to limit the process in 180 days or at best 270 days. Since it is a new law, there are lots of litigations, we could not adhere to 270 days in all the cases, he added.

“In the case of SBI, I have said slippages won’t be more than 2 per cent unlike last year when it was very high. You will see NPAs starting to come down,” he replied when asked about the possibility of slippage of bad loans in the coming quarters.

Replying to the question of idea of merger of PSU banks, Rajnish Kumar said that the real issue that needs deliberation is whether India needs 21 public sector banks. State Bank of India (SBI), is the largest bank in the country in terms of assets and with over 20 percent of the market share.