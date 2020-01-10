Modi govt’s coal reforms continue: Now, may make coal cheaper to buy, if FinMin agrees

By: |
Published: January 10, 2020 11:59:51 AM

The proposal towards waiving off carbon tax is aimed to leave more cash in the hands of coal producers to spend more on procuring equipment that can control pollution caused by coal.

coal import, coal import in india, coal import data, coal import data india, make in india, carbon tax, tax on carbon, carbon tax waive offMore than 60% of the power generated in India is still obtained from non-renewable sources, out of which coal has the maximum share.

After allowing commercial mining of coal by private companies to boost domestic production, the Narendra Modi-led government is now focusing on making the coal businesses more economical by making it cheaper to produce and use coal. PMO has asked the Ministry of Finance to consider waiving off carbon tax by $6 per tonne, Reuters reported citing an unidentified government official. Earlier, a PMO note had said that waiving off carbon tax, which amounts to Rs 400 per tonne of coal, would leave more cash in the hands of coal producers to spend more on procuring equipment that can control pollution caused by coal.

More than 60 per cent of the power generated in India is still obtained from non-renewable sources, out of which coal has the maximum share. Considering this large scale utilisation, it becomes important to seriously watch the environment sustainability while increasing production.

However, apart from the recently introduced goal of curbing coal imports by ramping up domestic production, the government also has a flagship target of increasing renewable energy capacity to 175 GW by 2022, which may take a hit by the new perk of waiving off the carbon tax. Fitch Solutions earlier said that the centre’s proposed carbon tax waiver on coal may pose substantial downside risks to India’s renewable sector growth.

Also Read: Modi’s 175 GW green energy goal under threat from his own govt’s proposal

India’s renewable energy businesses have been operating under price pressures due to lower tariff rate and now the increasing profit margin in the coal sector may further hit the motivation in the green energy sector. Traders also fear that the new incentive may boost the momentum of the coal-powered sector that has already occupied 54 per cent of the country’s overall power sector.  

Also Read: Modi govt brings in private firms to push ‘Make in India’; allows commercial coal mining

Meanwhile, the cabinet has asked Coal India Limited (CIL) to ramp up production to 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24 for which adequate coal blocks are also being provided. The government earlier said that the move is aimed to curb imports and foster coal availability in the domestic market to boost the ‘Make in India’ scheme. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Modi govt’s coal reforms continue Now may make coal cheaper to buy if FinMin agrees
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AGR Review: SC refuses open court hearing on petitions of telecom companies including Airtel, Voda and others
2GMR Group partners ESR Cayman unit for logistics park at Hyderabad airport
3Central PSU Bridge and Roof looks to realign its business